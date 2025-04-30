Marshall Wace LLP Sells 20,688 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $586.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.69%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

