Marshall Wace LLP Sells 242,843 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,843 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 306,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,351 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 118,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

