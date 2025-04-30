Marshall Wace LLP Sells 25,703 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JANX opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $348,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

