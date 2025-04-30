Marshall Wace LLP Sells 27,869 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,759,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Matson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,562,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,551,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matson by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after buying an additional 108,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Matson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.90 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Matson in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

