Marshall Wace LLP Sells 298,408 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 298,408 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $164.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

