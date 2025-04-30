Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of ARQQ opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.