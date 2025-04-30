Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Butterfly Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $580.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $781,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,249,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,485.16. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

