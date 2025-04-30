Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.29 Million Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 131,505 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 63,709 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.34%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

