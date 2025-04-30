Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

