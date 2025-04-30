Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of 8X8 worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after buying an additional 252,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in 8X8 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at $701,373. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

