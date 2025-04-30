Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Stories

