Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stake Decreased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

