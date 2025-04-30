Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,777 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mogo were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Stock Up 6.4 %

MOGO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Mogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Mogo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

