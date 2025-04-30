MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.51% of MYR Group worth $84,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 192.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $171.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About MYR Group



MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

