National Bank Financial Comments on Cameco Q1 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Sunday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCO. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$90.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$87.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.22.

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

Cameco stock opened at C$62.84 on Tuesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.84. The stock has a market cap of C$27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 237.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.