NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 10,541 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 358,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,604,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

