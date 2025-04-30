NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 336 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

