NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 3,384 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

