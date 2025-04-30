NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 157,249 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.