NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1,179.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $77.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $626.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

