NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

