NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,273.15. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,740. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.