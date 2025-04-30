NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,209 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

