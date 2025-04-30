NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,091 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

