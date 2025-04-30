NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $256.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

