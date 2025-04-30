NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

