NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $495,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $115,133,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,837,000 after acquiring an additional 387,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 317,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $231.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

