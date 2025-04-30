NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.628 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

