NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:TD opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

