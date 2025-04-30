NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BUFY opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

About Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf

The FT Vest Laddered International Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted, laddered portfolio of four FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The fund targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).

