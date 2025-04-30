NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 525.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $229.18 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day moving average of $247.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.