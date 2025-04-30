NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VSS opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.