NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 628,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,197,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FLUT opened at $238.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,084.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

