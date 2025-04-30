NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

