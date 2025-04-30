NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,561,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 661,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 119,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

BATS MLN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.