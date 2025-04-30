NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

