NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $8,341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.