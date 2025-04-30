NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

