NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

