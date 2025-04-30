NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

