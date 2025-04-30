NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

