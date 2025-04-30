NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 64,370 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 426.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 4,311.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,932 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,946,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868,071 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Grab stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

