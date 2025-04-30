NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 101,000 Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Shares of RZLV stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Rezolve AI Limited has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RZLV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Rezolve AI Profile

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

