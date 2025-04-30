NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 836.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,961,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

