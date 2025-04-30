NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -217.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

