NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,232,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,460,000 after buying an additional 1,523,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0197 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

