NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMDV opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.80.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.