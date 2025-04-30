NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solventum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $203,740,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Solventum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,101,000 after acquiring an additional 176,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $110,378,000.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

