NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,076 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Generac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

