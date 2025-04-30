NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.53 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Our Latest Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.